Sidney Poitier
Paris Blues
Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more
Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
In the Heat of the Night
Oftenoverlooked in film history, Norman Jewison was a director who emerged after theold Hollywood studio system that nurtured Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford butbefore the generation that numbered Martin Scorsese and Francis.. more
Jan 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Owen Pallett
Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Aeros
The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate the Olympics tonight by wearing jerseys designed after the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s, then auctioning them to raise money for charity after tonight’s game against the Houston Aeros. The first 5,000 more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee