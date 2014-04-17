RSS

Sierra Club

600px-earth_eastern_hemisphere.jpg.jpe

Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Around MKE

blogimage8151.jpe

<p>Celebrate Earth Day with these entertaining and productive events.&nbsp; (Want to add your event to this list? Email editor@shepex.com.)<br /></p> <p><strong>SATURDAY, APRIL 14</strong><br /><br /><a href=\"http://www.urbanecologycenter.org/.. more

Apr 19, 2012 4:49 PM Daily Dose

Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage8151.jpe

Off the Cuff ,CD Reviews more

Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In 1940 the Soviet occupiers of eastern Poland methodically massacred over 20,000 Polish officers and buried them in a mass grave at Katyn Forest. After the Nazi Germans turned on their Soviet allies and seized eastern Poland at the start of the.. more

Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Environmental stewardship is firmly rooted in the texts of the world’s great religions. Jewsand Christians both point to Genesis 2:15, where God tells Adam toabad, or serve, the Garden of Eden. T,None more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

John McCain may once have been a straight talker, but the mainstream media has often overlooked the crooked path he took during the 2008 campaign. Political activist Robert Greenwald made an effort to go around the gatekeepers and reach the public.. more

Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

121859298248a240d6295bc.jpg.jpe

Issue of the Week: The Oak Creek Coal Plant Settlement Paint the Town, ,Expresso more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage1809.jpe

Wisconsi Swingers ,The New Economy more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage1598.jpe

Just about everyone denouncedBurnett County Judge Michael Gableman’s false, ra What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES