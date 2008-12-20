Signings
Brewers sign Trot Nixon to minor-league deal
When the Brewers lured Gabe Kapler away from managing the Boston Red Sox's single-A team, they found a diamond in the rough. They're apparently looking to do the same thing again by giving another "past-his-prime" former Red Sox player a shot. Dou.. more
Dec 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Guns in the Wrong Hands
Guns legally purchased by African-American women and young adults alsohad quick times-to- What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Green Bay Packers Draft and free agent signings
Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oscar Nominated Short Films
Let’s face it: Unless you have the time and disposable income to fly to film festiv Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee