Sigourney Weaver
Film Clips 1.5
In A Monster Calls, which stars Lewis MacDougall and Sigourney Weaver and a CGI monster voiced by Liam Neeson, the film’s trailer makes it seem like action fare, but in reality, the story works on an emotional level. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Chappie
Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more
Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Patrolling the Rampart
<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more
Mar 16, 2012 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Art Museum’s Intriguing Warhol Exhibits, Programs
Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments