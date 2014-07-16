RSS

Sikh Temple

news2.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more

Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 3 Comments

ceasefirepa-vigil-handgun.jpg.jpe

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

bilde.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more

Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19690.jpe

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage8506.jpe

Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more

Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8506.jpe

Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

By 1970 Merle Haggard had placed himself firmly on one side of the social and political rift threatening to tear America apart. A guest star that year on Porter Wagoner’s popular syndicated television show, Haggard performed “The Fighting Side o.. more

Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1860.jpe

Some peoplehave it, some people don’t—the magic touch that marks a business w Sugar Maple is located at 441 E. Lincoln Ave., (414)-481-2393. ,Eat/Drink more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES