Sikh Temple
Democratic Candidates for Congress Kaleka and Zerban on the Issues
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more
Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Slaughter of Innocents
If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more
Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Sikh Temple Tragedy
Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more
Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
