Silent Auction
Plein Air Shorewood Concludes With a Festive Bash
Plein Air Shorewood culminates with a reception and gala during which attendees can view and bid on the more than 150 paintings created during the event for one night only. “This is a forum for conversation between neighbors,” and an opp... more
Sep 12, 2013 6:10 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
America's Yiddish Theatre
Acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has many stories to tell in <em>The Thomashefskys</em>, none of them about classical music. In his multi-media production for PBS\' Great Performances series (out April 24 on DVD), Thomas conducts an orche.. more
Apr 12, 2012 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Racist Truth About Beck and Limbaugh
The behaviorof those media provocateurs over the past few months is almost beyond parody. © 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
Healthy Hair Care
How do you choose the shampoo you use? Is price your priority or is it effectiveness, fragrance, advertisements or packaging? For many, it's one or all of these. But what about ingredients? Although shampooing is a regular ritual, few people know .. more
Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Doublespeak on Domestic Partnerships
Exhibit A: “The proposed constitutional amendment would not prohibit state or local governments or a private entity from setting up a legal construct to provide privileges or benefits such as health insurance benefits, pension benefits, joint tax .. more
Feb 19, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Retro Beer Night
Whetherit’s the Pabst Blue Ribbon serving tray that’s down in grandpa’s 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, call (414) 931-0808 or go to www.pabstmansion ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Mudcrutch
Thesurprise, thrown-together reunion of Tom Petty's teenage band, Mudcrutch,unvei Tom Petty performs at the MarcusAmphitheater at Summerfest on July 5. ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews