Silent Light

Storyteller Theater debuts this weekend. The new theater outfit conceived by musical talent Matt Zembrowski makes it's big debut with the latest Zombie Jamboree show. Originally devised as a fundraiser several years ago, the horror comedy variety .. more

Oct 13, 2012 12:12 PM Theater

Adam Miszewski

Nearly everybody I know who saw Beach House’s 2010 performance at the Pabst Theater described it in one word: dark. In the spirit of their muse Mazzy Star, the band performed on a barely lit stage, casting only the faintest silhouettes, a moody bu.. more

Oct 11, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

 F.Scott Fitzgerald was one of 20th century America’s great writers andlike many important authors of his era, he tried his hand in Hollywood. ScottDonaldson’s biography F. Scott Fitzgerald: Fool for Love is concerned chieflywith the.. more

Oct 8, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

