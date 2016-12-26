RSS

Silk Exotic

nye2017.jpg.jpe

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more

Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we follow up on a topic we first explored three months ago: Apple Music. The free trial period for the service is coming to an end for early adopters, so we us.. more

Oct 8, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more

Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

618 live milwaukee water street.jpg.jpe

Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

silk exotic notice.jpg.jpe

Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more

Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18529.jpe

Despite the leering tone of the radio ads heralding her appearance at Milwaukee's Silk Exotic, Megan Daniels wasn't especially "scantily clad" in her appearance at the striptease club last Saturday. The plunging neckline and high hem o more

Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage13072.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12126.jpe

Even people who are repelled by Republican policies frequently express respect for the lock-step party discipline that prevents Republican politicians from thinking on their own and straying from the right-wing party line.It may not be good... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage9874.jpe

Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage9805.jpe

The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9563.jpe

Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Faust ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES