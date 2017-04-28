RSS

Silt Rifle

This January Milwaukee rapper/producer Safari Al celebrated the launch of his labor-intensive side project: an ambitious multi-media poetry zine called Silt Rifle . Each issue of the bi-monthly, hand-stitched zine spotlights a different poet, and .. more

Apr 28, 2017 5:07 PM On Music

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

Dysfunctional families come in all colors. That’s one of the messages audiences might take away after seeing Crumbs From the Table of Joy, a Renaissance Theaterworks production now playing at the Broadway Theatre Center. Written by Pulitzer... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

