Silver City
Silver City Restaurants Team Up for “Phobruary
Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more
Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Escuela Verde Opens its Doors to the Community
Escuela Verde will be holding a community open houseon Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at their recently renovated school inMilwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood (3628 W. Pierce Street.) The public is welcome to attend for acookout, school .. more
Sep 6, 2016 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
American Rose—A Nation Laid Bare: The Life and Times of Gypsy Rose Lee (Random House), by Karen Abbott
Gypsy Rose Lee (1911-1970) was America’s most infamous woman—a shrewd, intelligent, sexually provocative Madonna of her day. It’s hard to come to grips with exactly why that was the case in Karen Abbott’s biography, a well-written more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee