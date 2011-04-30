RSS

Silver Spur

Federico Fellini's The Clowns (1970) was marvelously groundbreaking—a facetious documentary about making a documentary on the alleged demise of the circus, prefaced by the director's childhood memory of the circus coming to his small town in 193.. more

Apr 30, 2011 2:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

12445941144a2effc23781b.jpg.jpe

Thenew place is the site of the former Elm Grove Inn, which originated inthe 1850s. With its wide variety of flowering plants, the frontporch is an inviting place to sit. The interior has been remodel,Dining Out more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES