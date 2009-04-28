RSS

Silver

The new Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors is meeting tonight to vote for president and vice president of the board. It looks like Michael Bonds is hoping to become the next board president, with the support of Peter Blewett, whose role a.. more

Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumor and speculation on this team - the off-season's been busier than the season was!As I said a few days ago, the Texas Rangers are extremely interested in Mike Maddux and thus far the Brewers haven't g.. more

Oct 30, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3471.jpe

Like many modern Irish bands, Minneapolis’ Boiled In Lead views the traditional soun Sliver ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3449.jpe

  Boiled in Lead may be a rock band steeped in Irish tradition, but it would be hard to mistake them for The Pogues, Black 47 or most other bands that proudly wear the green. The Minneapolis group f,CD Reviews more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES