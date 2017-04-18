Silversun Pickups
This Week in Milwaukee: April 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more
Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
You Can't Stop Foals From Stage Diving
The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more
May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Milwaukee Rapper Reggie Bonds Plays with Fire in the 'Menace II Society' Video
In 2015, it’s never been easier for an artist to make a music video. The flip side of that, of course, is it’s never been easier for artists to make bad music videos, and the last few years have seen their share. Every week countless local musicia.. more
Apr 2, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
And Here's Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headlining Lineup
Apr 26, 2013 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Concert Announcements: The Big Snow Show, Low, All-Things Zeppelin
FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more
Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Paul Ryan Listens to Normal Music, Is Ridiculed For It
Following Mitt Romney\'s <a href=\"http://news.yahoo.com/why-didnt-romney-poll-bounce-vp-pick-112300469.html\">not-quite-mountain-moving</a> selection of Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, the media offered profiles of the VP hop.. more
Aug 17, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Foo Fighters w/ Silversun Pickups @ Marcus Ampitheater
“It's gonna be a long, fuckin' sweaty night,” said a jubilant Dave Grohl, a few songs into Foo Fighters' long-anticipated return to Milwaukee. "We're gonna have to play double fuckin' XL."<o:p> more
Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Silversun Pickups
Los Angeles’ Silversun Pickups wormed their way onto alternative radio with their slithery 2006 hit “Lazy Eye,” an A.D.D.-riddled update on the sounds of the Smashing Pumpkins and Modest Mouse, but last year’s moody sophomore album more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Silversun Pickups Demonstrate Staying Power
If the surest barometer of the Silversun Pickups' longevity is how many people flee their shows after they've finished playing "Lazy Eye," then the group is doing alright for itself. The mass exodus for the exits that once routinely followed that .. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
