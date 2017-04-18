RSS

Silversun Pickups

Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more

Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more

May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Music Feature

"Menace II Society (Black Timbs)"

In 2015, it’s never been easier for an artist to make a music video. The flip side of that, of course, is it’s never been easier for artists to make bad music videos, and the last few years have seen their share. Every week countless local musicia.. more

Apr 2, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Apr 26, 2013 10:00 AM On Music

FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more

Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM On Music

Following Mitt Romney\'s <a href=\"http://news.yahoo.com/why-didnt-romney-poll-bounce-vp-pick-112300469.html\">not-quite-mountain-moving</a> selection of Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, the media offered profiles of the VP hop.. more

Aug 17, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

“It's gonna be a long, fuckin' sweaty night,” said a jubilant Dave Grohl, a few songs into Foo Fighters' long-anticipated return to Milwaukee. &quot;We're gonna have to play double fuckin' XL.&quot;<o:p> more

Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Los Angeles’ Silversun Pickups wormed their way onto alternative radio with their slithery 2006 hit “Lazy Eye,” an A.D.D.-riddled update on the sounds of the Smashing Pumpkins and Modest Mouse, but last year’s moody sophomore album more

Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If the surest barometer of the Silversun Pickups' longevity is how many people flee their shows after they've finished playing "Lazy Eye," then the group is doing alright for itself. The mass exodus for the exits that once routinely followed that .. more

Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

