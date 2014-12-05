Simone Ferro
David Lynch-Inspired Children’s Play At Highland Community School Next March
“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero: a new cyberpunk play to H.. more
Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Modern American Cuisine at Meraki
Former Blue Jacket chef Chad Meier is opening Meraki in December. Thecasual fine dining restaurant and bar at 939 S. 2nd St. will featurea small menu of modern American cuisine with global influences. Plates will belisted in order of size, not .. more
Dec 2, 2014 3:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Me, You, Art and Trout
Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee