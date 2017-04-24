The Simpsons
Post-Apocalyptic Comedy with Luminous Theatre
It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Inking Teenage Homer with Scott LaShay
The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more
Ten Replies to My City Being Called Lazy
As you might know, Milwaukee was once slandered by Homer Simpsonin an episode about America’s most overweight city. If it’s any consolation,Homer is not always an accurate source of facts, and as for me, my intent isnot to taunt; I’m here to.. more
Jazz Great Steve Cole to Play Mr. J's Lounge
Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more
Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Neither Here Nor There Episode 1
Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ w/ Madison Square Gardeners
Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Best Line You Wish You Could Take Back About the Brewers’ Corey Hart:
“Hey, somebody tell Corey that for a guy from Kentucky .300 might be a respectable IQ, but it sucks as an on-base percentage.” more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Etheridge
The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records...The daugh... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mr. Churro’s Mexican Bakery
Walk into Mr. Churro (2333 W. National Ave.) and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course, churros—Mexico’s answer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which is usually busy. Breakfast attr... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview