Sinbad
This Week on The Disclaimer: Freshwater Way and Screech
On this week's loaded episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we share an example of crowdsourcing done right: The renaming of Pittsburgh A.. more
Oct 11, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sinbad
As a general rule, it's never a good reflection on your career when you're the subject of an enduring death hoax, but veteran comedian and sitcom star... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sinbad
As a general rule, it’s never a good reflection on your career when you’re the subject of an enduring death hoax. Where similar death rumors of, say, Kanye West, were dismissed almost immediately, false reports of Sinbad’s death, spawned more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Smoking Popes, Sinbad and the Cast of Spinal Tap
The Pabst Theater foundation has dropped word of three concerts today: * The Smoking Popes, a perfectly good '90s pop-punk band torn apart by Christianity but since reunited, splits a May 15th bill with Milwaukee's excellent Maritime, arguably t.. more
Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gilbert and George
%uFFFD,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee