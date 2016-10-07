RSS

Since By Man

mobcraftbcb.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Around MKE

 Whilepretending disdain for television in its early years, Hollywood was masking theanxiety that those funny boxes with little screens were usurping its centralplace in popular culture. Hollywood stars looked down on TV as beneath .. more

Feb 2, 2013 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13194.jpe

It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage8998.gif

Food pantries need all the help they can get around the holidays, and thankfully the community usually rises to the challenge, helping out with donation drives big and small. Tonight’s benefit show at the Borg Ward leans toward the “small&r... more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In this, the final part of the rough transcripts of my conversation with the cast of In Tandem Theatre’s latest show, we talked about keeping things fresh through rehearsal, the importance of previews prior to opening night, money, working, Mike N.. more

Oct 22, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1798.jpe

Aftera year and a half of inactivity, the Since By Man play their last showSaturday, April 26, at the Bay View Post with Seven Days ,Music Feature more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES