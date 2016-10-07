Since By Man
Try the Taprooms at These New Microbreweries
Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Catch a Fallen Star
Whilepretending disdain for television in its early years, Hollywood was masking theanxiety that those funny boxes with little screens were usurping its centralplace in popular culture. Hollywood stars looked down on TV as beneath .. more
Feb 2, 2013 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
No Future Plays Hardcore for the Fun of It
It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Punx Give Thanx Benefit for Hunger Task Force
Food pantries need all the help they can get around the holidays, and thankfully the community usually rises to the challenge, helping out with donation drives big and small. Tonight’s benefit show at the Borg Ward leans toward the “small&r... more
Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Great Books Conversation Part 3
In this, the final part of the rough transcripts of my conversation with the cast of In Tandem Theatre’s latest show, we talked about keeping things fresh through rehearsal, the importance of previews prior to opening night, money, working, Mike N.. more
Oct 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
R.I.P. Since By Man, 1999-2008
Aftera year and a half of inactivity, the Since By Man play their last showSaturday, April 26, at the Bay View Post with Seven Days ,Music Feature more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature