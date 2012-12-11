RSS

Since Before

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Juniper Tar released an early Milwaukee album of the year candidate this spring with Since Before, a beefy folk-rock (emphasis on the rock) record with a big-picture philosophical bent and a unique sense of scale. In short, the album was the work.. more

In this era of digital downloads, home recording programs and file-sharing options like SoundCloud... more

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Brothers Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. That album wasn’t the commercial blockbuster many in the loca,Today more

