RSS

Singha Thai

dogseesgod_0171lg-2.jpg.jpe

Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more

Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Theater

blogimage19055.jpe

What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

EE Sane 1806 N. Farwell Ave. 224-8284 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES