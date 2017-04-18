RSS

Sister Carrie

thebarberofseville.jpg.jpe

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

inreview_florentine_a_bykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:06 PM Classical Music

a_egateway_florentine_c.jpg.jpe

On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

classical.jpg.jpe

In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more

May 28, 2014 2:43 AM Classical Music

When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo... more

May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES