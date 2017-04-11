We Six: All Our Own
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more
Teaching (and Performing) Jazz Piano
Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more
Program Director Mark Keefe is Out at Radio Milwaukee
For its latest program, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident jazz sextet will present the latest original compositions from members and composers Jamie Breiwick, Mark Davis and Paul Silbergleit. Breiwick, a foundation in more
