We Six: All Our Own

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Off the Cuff

Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more

Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

For its latest program, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident jazz sextet will present the latest original compositions from members and composers Jamie Breiwick, Mark Davis and Paul Silbergleit. Breiwick, a foundation in more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

