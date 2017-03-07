Ska
Strings Meet Ska, Jamaica Goes Balkan at Jason Seed-Tritonics Show
Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more
Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Captured! By Robots w/ Go Go Slow and Liar's Trial @ Cactus Club
Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an,Concert Reviews more
Oct 27, 2014 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Something to Do
Milwaukee ska daddies Something to Do continue to make the music they love long after the '90s mania for the genre has subsided. Perhaps irony and the act of getting over romantic messes work to keep things fresh for them... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
That 2-Tone Beat
<p> The 2-Tone movement made waves when it emerged from the U.K. at the end of the 1970s and was cresting around the time of the recordings collected on the DVD-CD set by the English Beat, <em>Live at the US Festival</em> (released by Shout! Fact.. more
Aug 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Blowtorch by Himself
Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Chill on the Hill w/ The Urbanites
Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park continues tonight with a performance from the Milwaukee reggae band The Urbanites, whose eclectic, summery sound touches on ska, dub... more
Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ska Redux: Rancid and The Invaders Evoke the Spirit of 95
Rancid was modern-rock radio’s gateway in the mid-’90s from punk revival to ska, and it sometimes feels like they’re punished for that. While their contemporaries Green Day re-emerged as the improbable voice of the next generation, Rancid saw thei.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
English Beat Still "Just Can't Stop"
I say this as someone who treasures those first three English Beat records: Dave Wakeling, please stop touring. You are making me sad. The English Beat tops even The Specials for the Most Crappy Offshoots and Cash-Ins award—though sometimes the .. more
Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reel Big Fish
After 2005’s self-indulgent We’re Not Happy ’Til You’re Not Happy, We’re Not Happy ’Til You’re Not Happy ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Nelson-Raney
Pianist and University of Wisconsin senior lecturer Steve Nelson-Raney has divided his 7:30 p.m. faculty recital in the UWM Recital Hall tonight into two distinct halves. The first pairs Nelson-Raney with J,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Invaders
Milwaukee veterans The Invaders may be considered part of ska's third wave, b Where Ya Gone? ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Mustard Plug
No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formul,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Ska at Turner Hall Ballroom
The Turner Hall Ballroom has largely lived up to its promise to bring more live music to town—specifically more all-ages live music—so its with no ill will that I (once again) lightly ridicule the organization’s management for the surprising amoun.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ska-Punk Double-Feature
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse sports a ska-punk double-feature tonight beginning at 8 p.m., when Golfdinger takes the stage. Then, at 10 p.m., a similar but more successful ska group, Less Than Jake, does a set filled with their signature punchy ... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
