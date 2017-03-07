RSS

Ska

stringsmeetska.jpg.jpe

Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more

Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM Local Music

captured_by_robots.jpg.jpe

Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an,Concert Reviews more

Oct 27, 2014 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19615.jpe

Milwaukee ska daddies Something to Do continue to make the music they love long after the '90s mania for the genre has subsided. Perhaps irony and the act of getting over romantic messes work to keep things fresh for them... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

<p> The 2-Tone movement made waves when it emerged from the U.K. at the end of the 1970s and was cresting around the time of the recordings collected on the DVD-CD set by the English Beat, <em>Live at the US Festival</em> (released by Shout! Fact.. more

Aug 3, 2012 11:57 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18626.jpe

Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage15499.jpe

Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park continues tonight with a performance from the Milwaukee reggae band The Urbanites, whose eclectic, summery sound touches on ska, dub... more

Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Yesterday, Brewers manager Ken Macha was asked what Jeff Suppan would be doing today, as it was his scheduled day to pitch. Manny Parra and Chris Narveson are scheduled to pitch in the Brewers’ Spring Training game, but Suppan’s workload hadn’t be.. more

Mar 30, 2010 6:55 PM More Sports

blogimage8498.jpe

It was just last November that Democraticpresidential candidate Barack Obama scored a res Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage3927.jpe

Rancid was modern-rock radio’s gateway in the mid-’90s from punk revival to ska, and it sometimes feels like they’re punished for that. While their contemporaries Green Day re-emerged as the improbable voice of the next generation, Rancid saw thei.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The atmosphere at the Off The Wall Theatre is pretty laid-back and relaxed. I’d been there last night to see their Broadway FundraiserBroadway Gold. The theatre is black draped in red with some reflective surfaces. As the show washed over me, it b.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Although Steven Spielberg wasn’t the first to conceive of spacefaring aliens as dwarfish, spindly and gray, it was his megahit movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which stamped the image onto popular consciousness. He took the movie’s titl.. more

Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2550.jpe

I say this as someone who treasures those first three English Beat records: Dave Wakeling, please stop touring. You are making me sad. The English Beat tops even The Specials for the Most Crappy Offshoots and Cash-Ins award—though sometimes the .. more

Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage5117.jpe

After 2005’s self-indulgent We’re Not Happy ’Til You’re Not Happy, We’re Not Happy ’Til You’re Not Happy ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A hero descends into a subterranean labyrinth to battle a monster with a taste for human flesh. The ancient Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur is at the root of three thousand years of grim sagas and fairy tales and Gothic adventures on page .. more

Oct 17, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3927.jpe

Pianist and University of Wisconsin senior lecturer Steve Nelson-Raney has divided his 7:30 p.m. faculty recital in the UWM Recital Hall tonight into two distinct halves. The first pairs Nelson-Raney with J,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3761.jpe

   Milwaukee veterans The Invaders may be considered part of ska's third wave, b Where Ya Gone? ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage3640.jpe

No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formul,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1363.jpe

The Turner Hall Ballroom has largely lived up to its promise to bring more live music to town—specifically more all-ages live music—so its with no ill will that I (once again) lightly ridicule the organization’s management for the surprising amoun.. more

Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2776.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse sports a ska-punk double-feature tonight beginning at 8 p.m., when Golfdinger takes the stage. Then, at 10 p.m., a similar but more successful ska group, Less Than Jake, does a set filled with their signature punchy ... more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2550.jpe

   Thoseof you who were courageous enough to attend the Locust Street Festival Broken Window ,Books more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Books

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES