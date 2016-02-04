Skating
Disney on Ice Returns to the Bradley Center
To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pettit Center Track Hosts Indoor Marathon This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Jason Gessner, Flickr CCRunners will be coming in from over 20 states to the Pettit National Ice Center January 29-31for the 8th annual Icebreaker IndoorMarathon. Festivities include a 5k race on Friday night,.. more
Jan 27, 2016 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
So Long, 2012
2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more
Dec 23, 2012 8:36 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Blonde Redhead
The lineup of Blonde Redhead—two Italian brothers, Amedeo and Simone Pace, and one Japanese woman, Kazu Makino—almost makes the band so exotic as to be from another planet. From its 1995 self-titled debut up through 1998’s In An Expressi more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Buddy Guy w/ Jonny Lang
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee