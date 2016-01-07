Sketch 22
Some Assembly: Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 #16
Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 di.. more
Jan 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The 14th Sketch 22 This Saturday
Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy s.. more
Jan 9, 2015 7:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sketch 22 #13 at ComedySportz
Justa couple of days after T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) celebrates its thirdyear in existence at ComedySportz, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 makes itto the venue for its 13th outing. All sketch comedy (like all comedy) generateslaughter under.. more
Jul 14, 2014 6:56 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th
Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince... more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest’s inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash Kings... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Injurious Basturd
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, oh yeah,such no time for me to whip out an essay for you’s about why Green BayPacker fans ought to show up at ,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake