Sketch
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Lineup
MilwaukeeComedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as akick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3. The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usualmix of local and national stand up, sketch and.. more
Jul 6, 2016 4:22 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Launches Laughs
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dawes w/ The Moondoggies and Romany Rye
The Los Angeles folk-rock quartet Dawes reimagined the modern, hushed Americana of acts like Fleet Foxes through the prism of ’70s singer-songwriters on their 2009 debut, White Hills , a collection of relaxed tunes set to easygoing more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As You Like It In The Depression Up The Hill
As You Like It is one of those comedies. Shakespeare sometimes wrote really, really long works featuring multiple subplots. Many different characters designed to appeal to many different types of people drift about, occasionally colliding into e.. more
Jun 28, 2010 10:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wave vs. Ignition
The Milwaukee Wave takes on the Detroit Ignition this afternoon at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World Conqueror (Mongol)
GenghisKhan's birthright was to captain a small, nomadic tribe across the grassy se Mongol ,Film more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Photos: The Zombies
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
And this is why you don't have Opening Day at friggin' Wrigley F
Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rivers of Music
Colin O’Brien’s songs are timeless. Many of the numbers on his new CD, Dancing you ,Local Music more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments