RSS

Skillet

extreme midget wrestling.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

"I can't believe howextreme this is!" Be it ironic or an outburst of genuineenthusiasm over the choreographed faux brutality on display Friday as the ExtremeMidget Wrestling Federation took over the Turner Hall Ballroom for afew bouts of fau.. more

Jan 20, 2014 4:08 AM Around MKE

Skillet's career move from plaintive guitar-based pop to synthetic industrial rock has allowed them a slow, steady entry into the mainstream as well as the platinum-level sales other acts relegated to the contemporary Christian more

Jun 20, 2013 1:36 PM Album Reviews

It took a while for me to jostle this into my head . . . Uprooted Theatre has announced a staged reading that it'll be doing. A staged reading of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. The cast features Marti Gobel, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Julie Swenson.. more

Mar 18, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage9885.jpe

Winter, schminter. For fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, spring has sprung. The magic words: "Pitchers and catchers report Saturday" to training camp in Arizona. Accordingly, the Observers take a few practice swings. more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage9110.jpe

Singer/guitaristJohn Cooper's gravelly tone and almost English accent—funny, for a Awake ,CD Reviews more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES