The Skin Of Our Teeth
Marquette Theatre Takes on Thornton Wilder's Comedy of Humanity's Survival
This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There’s a clever production design includi.. more
Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
The Skin of Our Teeth Next Month at Off the Wall
The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more
May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Wilder Disaster Comedy at Inspiration: The Skin of Our Teeth in West Allis
We’re always so narrowly missing total disaster. As a society we don’t seem to notice all that much because of how quickly life moves and how distracted we all are by strange minutia. Best-known for Our Town , Thornton Wilder won the Pulit.. more
Mar 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bad Plus
Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Casey McGehee
Last year McGehee stormed onto the roster by hitting .329 in spring training, got his shot as a starter in May and earned the third-base job with blue-collar grit and a hot bat. He finished with a .301 batting average, 16 home runs and 66 r... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular 2010
From sweets to spooks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer a hauntingly good time during Halloween weekend. Enjoy safe and kid-friendly trick-or-treating with treat stops throughout the park. On Saturday, march in the 2 p.m. costume pa... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE