Skully Gustafson
The Pleasures of Skully Gustafson’s ‘Plastic Alchemy’
In the solo exhibition by Skully Gustafson titled “Plastic Alchemy,” a lot of bright, exuberant energy propels each of the 20 or so paintings, which are fairly large and wrap around the white walls of The Pitch Project Lounge. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:04 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
2014 in Review
A look back at 2014’s top art exhibits in Milwaukee. more
Dec 30, 2014 9:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 2 Comments
Seductive Summer at Portrait Society
“Summer Art Orgy” at Portrait Society Gallery is playful, exuberant, sensual and lives up to its seductive title. The exhibition unfolds theatrically in a series of three solo more
Aug 13, 2014 6:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘TIMELINE’ at RedLine Milwaukee
RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more
Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Reflections on Feminism
For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more
Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts