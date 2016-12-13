RSS

Skully Gustafson

In the solo exhibition by Skully Gustafson titled “Plastic Alchemy,” a lot of bright, exuberant energy propels each of the 20 or so paintings, which are fairly large and wrap around the white walls of The Pitch Project Lounge. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:04 PM Visual Arts

A look back at 2014’s top art exhibits in Milwaukee. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:23 PM Visual Arts 2 Comments

“Summer Art Orgy” at Portrait Society Gallery is playful, exuberant, sensual and lives up to its seductive title. The exhibition unfolds theatrically in a series of three solo more

Aug 13, 2014 6:22 PM Visual Arts

RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more

Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Visual Arts

For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more

Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Visual Arts

