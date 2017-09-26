Skylight Music Theatre
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Skylight Music Theatre's Sharp Take on 'Sweeney Todd'
Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more
May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Rick Walters Theater
Skylight's 'Sweeney Todd' Explores Some Disquieting Human Emotions
Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more
May 16, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Ray Jivoff Named Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre
Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. more
Mar 29, 2017 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: March 16, 2017
Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Skylight Music Theatre Interim Artistic Director Ray Jivoff on the Organization and its Future
Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Selena Milewski Spring Arts Guide
Skylight Stages Splashy, Glittering ‘La Cage aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Flavor of Milwaukee
Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more
Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
‘Thank you. NEXT!’ Says the Audition Manager in Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s New Reality Opera
Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM John Schneider Classical Music
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more
May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Musical Goes Wilde
In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance