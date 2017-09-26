RSS

Skylight Music Theatre

cookeandhathaway.jpg

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_mct.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM A&E Feature

skylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more

May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

aegateway_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more

May 16, 2017 1:25 PM A&E Feature

rayjifoff.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. more

Mar 29, 2017 12:32 AM Theater

pawskylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Performing Arts Weekly

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

paw_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Performing Arts Weekly

rayjifoff.jpg.jpe

Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

inreview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Theater

a+egateway_skylight.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM A&E Feature

inreview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more

Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Dear Ruthie

operatheatre.jpg.jpe

Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM Classical Music

theatrereview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

pirates.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Theater

thaetrereview_intandem_b(byryanblomquistphotography).jpg.jpe

By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

dancepreview426.jpg.jpe

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES