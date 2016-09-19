The Skylight
Skylight’s Taste of the Wards Celebrates Four Years
Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more
Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Selena Milewski Around MKE
We’re Here! We’re Queer! We’re Thirsty!
Cocktails, theater, beverages, markets and drinks are on tap for this week’s social calendar…and there’s nothing wrong with that, sugar! Wanna sink your teeth into a more
May 20, 2014 2:22 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Beautiful Class at Skylight
Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the sin... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
APT's Emotionally Raw Skylight
Life for many can be an emotional train wreck, a collision of experiences and ideologies from which we stumble to pick up the pieces and get back on track. Try as they might, the three characters in American Players Theatre's striking produ... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Pure Magic in Skylight's 'Things That Go Ding!'
From high above the stage, a couple of rows of cymbal-banging monkey toys stand guard over the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. The stage itself is filled with an eye-popping variety of instruments that make noise when struck. This... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: J Mascis, Screeching Weasel, Noah and the Whale
With its finger-picked guitars and cozy acoustic arrangements, J Mascis's new solo album Several Shades of Why is a significant departure from his roaring Dinosaur Jr. reunion albums, but the singer sounds similarly revitalized here. Recorded with.. more
Mar 16, 2011 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fast-forwarding Through the Rivals
Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Plale Takes Money from Global Warming-Denying Koch Company Lobbyist
You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more
Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Impressions of the Skylight's Pirates
Impressions of the Skylight's Pirates
Swashbuckling Skylight
The Skylight closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckl The Pirates of Penzance.
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
3 Upcoming Fundraisers
What with the economy being the way it is, local theatre companies continue to look for ways to keep afloat. Between grants, subscriptions and single tickets sales, funds can still end up being relatively tight. In the interest of supplementing fu.. more
Apr 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audiences for the Arts
Audiences for the Arts

Bucks game or the opera? Bar crawl or the symphony? TiVo or a play? With endless options for consumers, arts organizations are in fierce competition for your time. To keep ahead, they are reaching out to audiences lik
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature 6 Comments
Rough Impressions of THE PRODUCERS
The Producers has a strange history in my memory. I vaguely seem to remember being in second or third grade when I first saw Mel Brooks’ original 1968 film on television. It was an independant station that played it quite often, so I saw a number.. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 8 p.m. at the Bradley Center.
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Presented by the MSO League's Evening Associates, the Symphony Style Fashion Show Gala is the original premier couture fashion event in Wisconsin. For 44 years, the world's finest design houses have gra
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music
The Supersuckers
Some time around Thanksgiving, The Supersuckers will celebrate their 20th anniversary as p Rolling Stone
Aug 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here's hoping you've worked up an appetite, because it's cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds
Taking on lead vocals in addition to his lead guitar duties, Kim Simmonds is the only original member of what was once known as the Savoy Brown Blues Band, now billed at Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds. Since the group made its name touring in... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments