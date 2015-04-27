Skyrim
PressureCast Episode Seventy-Five: Paid Steam Mods Anger The Internet
Steam unleashes paid mods for Skyrim , Battlefront gets defensive, Conker disappoints and the internet loses their collective minds on this week’s PressureCast!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954.. more
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
Well, you had to go and die, didn't you? Thankfully, there's an app for that. It's called the Well of Souls, and it just saved your butt. That's a good thing, because a horrible race of creatures is ravaging the world, and your charact more
The Top 10 Video Game Moments of 2011
God, I hate end-of-the-year lists. But I'm making an exception for this one because the world of video games produced so much awesome, bad, and strange stuff that it's almost impossible to have caught everything. So let's take an Xbox-heavy more
Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Review
Having not gotten into the other Elder Scrolls games, I hoped against hope that I'd be able to jump into Skyrim without feeling lost. Thankfully, that's exactly how I felt. While the makers of the game clearly provide a number of treats for... more
Cyrus
Socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) is lucky to have an ex-wife as sympathetic as the woman played by Catherine Keener in Cyrus. His ex is so caring that she invites him along to parties with her fiancé and encourages him to strike up ... more
