RSS

Slavery

8246f537184c61a51c66fc8eeb03dbc3.jpg.jpe

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

One of the pleasures of Jane Austen involves following the protagonist as she navigates a society as regulated as a chessboard. The laws governing inheritance are clearly defined; behavior between the sexes is carefully codified; the rules ... more

May 21, 2014 1:40 AM Film Reviews

In A Disease in the Public Mind: A New Understanding of Why We Fought the Civil War (Da Capo), historian Thomas Fleming promises to shed new light upon the root causes of the conflict. While he does present some more

Jun 10, 2013 12:43 PM Books

a_e.jpg.jpe

The infectious sound of African drums guided me to the rehearsal room at UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall. Ferne Caulker Bronson, the choreographer and artistic director of Ko-Thi Dance Company since its founding in 1969 more

Apr 17, 2013 12:41 AM A&E Feature

bookpre.jpg.jpe

A broad history comes to life in Europe and the Islamic World: A History, written by three distinguished scholars: John Tolan, Gilles Veinstein and Henry Laurens. This captivating and groundbreaking work sheds light on the shared roots of I... more

Feb 21, 2013 5:25 PM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES