Slayer
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Gives Hardcore a Try with Dead Cross
Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Racine County Food Bank to Hold 24th Annual 'Thoughts for Food' Event
For 24 years, the Racine County Food Bank has hosted"Thoughts for Food" to support its nonprofit efforts of lending ahelping hand to those suffering from hunger. This year’s event is on Saturday,March 5 and is set to be the biggest yet.The ev.. more
Feb 24, 2016 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
PostSecret: Another Secrets Show
Mojo Dojo recently did an improv comedy show called Milwaukee Secrets . Its special Valentine’s Day-themed performance is followed this month by something similar that’s rolling-in from out of town. PostSecret: The Show is alive theater pr.. more
Feb 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slayer w/ Suicidal Tendencies and Exodus @ Eagles Ballroom
As a genre, the image of metal has changed with any number of fads, alternately represented to the general public by the head-spinning array of styles and sub-genres that it’s spun off over the d,Concert Reviews more
May 19, 2014 10:39 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax
While many of the metal bands formed in the early ’80s eventually broke up or became novelty acts, Slayer and Megadeth have lost little of their vitality and relevance with age, and both acts continue to release new records that serve more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee