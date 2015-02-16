RSS

Sleater-Kinney

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more

Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Concert Reviews

This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Interest in Sleater-Kinney's reunion may be higher than even the band anticipated. Last week the Turner Hall Ballroom announced the reunited punk trio would headline the venue on Sunday, Feb. 15. That show sold out in a matter of just hours, so th.. more

Oct 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more

Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Prolific Milwaukee adult R&B/smooth jazz crooner Chazz Dixon delivers another set of sensuality and sentimentality with Love Notes. Deceptively minimal production by J brings to mind the softer side of ’80s soul, made for seduction and (on ... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

