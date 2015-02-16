Sleater-Kinney
Sleater-Kinney w/ Lizzo @ The Riverside Theater
To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
February 12-15
This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Show has Been Moved to the Riverside Theater
Interest in Sleater-Kinney's reunion may be higher than even the band anticipated. Last week the Turner Hall Ballroom announced the reunited punk trio would headline the venue on Sunday, Feb. 15. That show sold out in a matter of just hours, so th.. more
Oct 28, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Tour Will Take Them to Milwaukee's Turner Hall
These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more
Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chazz Dixon
Prolific Milwaukee adult R&B/smooth jazz crooner Chazz Dixon delivers another set of sensuality and sentimentality with Love Notes. Deceptively minimal production by J brings to mind the softer side of ’80s soul, made for seduction and (on ... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Smoking Popes w/ The Friendly Lens and So So Radio
Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee