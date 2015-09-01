Sleeping In The Aviary
Mike Krol Embraces Mistakes on His Debut for Merge Records
Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more
Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Sounds Of Time
Madeline L’Engle’s A Wrinkle In Time has been a favorite of many precocious kids growing up. My wife was one of them . . . very excited about the new First Stage adaptation of the book that opened this past weekend. I saw it as an opportunity to .. more
Jan 30, 2012 4:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Though the Boston Phoenix isn’t by any means the final word on the Midwest music scene, the publication rated Madison’s Sleeping in the Aviary as the best new band in Wisconsin. Sleeping in the Aviary is an inspired choice for the honor,Tod... more
Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee