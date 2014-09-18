Sleepwalking
Wisconsin Lutheran College Opens SLEEPWALKING This Weekend
Itsounds like a very depressing drama. A guy finds his baby daughter deathly ill.So he withdraws from friends and family. His daughter dies so he slips intoalcoholism. Then there’s the auto accident. Actually, however, it’s an upliftingdrama c.. more
Sep 18, 2014 9:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crimes Against Nature
<p> The world runs on electricity at least as much as on petroleum, and in the U.S., half of the electric power comes from coal-burning plants. The verdant hills of Appalachia, the source for much of our coal, is being turned into the dark side .. more
Dec 17, 2011 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Blue Party
Hailing from New Orleans, a city known for its lively club and bar scene, The Blue Party sought to break from the norm and thus pursued a different route: the house party. A typical Blue Party performance consists of the six-member group more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World-Class Adolescent Endeavors
Whenmotorist Timothy Pereira, 19, rammed Christine Speliotis' car head-onin Salem, Mass. Copyright ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE