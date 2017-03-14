Sleigh Bells
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sleigh Bells w/ AraabMuzik @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The quickest way for an indie-rock band to earn the guillotine is appearing manufactured. Authenticity plays an important role on whether people buy what you're selling. One can argue whether Lana Del Rey's downfall... more
Oct 25, 2012 12:37 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Sleigh Bells Will Play Turner Hall on Oct. 24
Sleigh Bells will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 24, the venue announced this morning. It\'ll be the Brooklyn noise-pop duo\'s first concert in Milwaukee since their <a href=\"/article-12756-sleigh-bells-a-mad-planet.html\">inaug.. more
Aug 16, 2012 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Sleigh Bells' Alexis Krauss
Oct 21, 2010 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
J. Cole and Sleigh Bells' Stern, Strikingly Similar Videos
Sep 21, 2010 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
