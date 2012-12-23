Slice Of Ice
So Long, 2012
2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more
Dec 23, 2012 8:36 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Goats, Monkeys, Typewriters and David Ives
Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more
Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays