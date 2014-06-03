Sliders
Serving Delightful Dinners
Though café is part of its name, Zak’s Café is also a full-service restaurant/bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. This two-story venue is cozy and welcoming, with mahogany and green hues back-dropped by Cream City Bri... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:34 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Two Bucks at Two Bucks
Two Bucks may be a chain but it's a small one with only three venues, two in Ohio and now, one in Milwaukee. The newest Two Bucks (2321 N. Murray) is located in the former Dog's Bollocks and retains the same charm. Two Bucks refers to the p... more
Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview