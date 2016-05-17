RSS
Slim McGinn's
O’Lydia’s Hearty Bar Fare with Irish Flair
Since 2011 O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill (338 S. First St.) has occupied the space long held by Slim McGinn’s located at the border of the Third and Fifth wards. The establishment offers a wide array of local micro brews as well as hearty, afford... more
May 17, 2016 2:59 PM Selena Milewski Short Order
Here's What's Frying at This Year's State Fair
It was only a few years ago that the Wisconsin State Fair turned heads by debuting chocolate-covered bacon, a snack that now seems downright sensible compared to the donut bacon cheeseburgers and deep-fried butter the fair has introduced... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
