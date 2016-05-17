RSS

olydias_calliereedflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Callie Reed FlickrCC

Since 2011 O'Lydia's Bar and Grill (338 S. First St.) has occupied the space long held by Slim McGinn's located at the border of the Third and Fifth wards. The establishment offers a wide array of local micro brews as well as hearty, afford...

May 17, 2016 2:59 PM Short Order

blogimage19462.jpe

It was only a few years ago that the Wisconsin State Fair turned heads by debuting chocolate-covered bacon, a snack that now seems downright sensible compared to the donut bacon cheeseburgers and deep-fried butter the fair has introduced...

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

