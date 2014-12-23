RSS

Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast

borisanddoris_slowfoodwise_facebook.jpg.jpe

Slow Food WiSE / via Facebook

Boris and Doris attended a Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) fundraiser and other Milwaukee events. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:59 PM Around MKE

Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. more

Mar 8, 2013 2:31 AM Around MKE

blogimage5031.jpe

More than 1,000 people attended the annual Local Food and Farmer Open House last year (formerly the "CSA Open House"), a good indication that the local food movement is on the rise here in Milwaukee. The event is a one-stop-shop for meeting local .. more

Mar 11, 2010 5:08 PM Health & Wellness

A dialogue between a relentless young woman and a famous, reclusive author plays out in en Roses in December. ,Theater more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES