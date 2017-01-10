RSS

Slowcore

The Milwaukee quartet Haunter put a fresh spin on slowcore on their hooky, guitar-minded new album “Worm.” more

Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more

Angela Morgan

Formed in 1993, Minnesota-based slowcore pioneers Low have lived through tremendous changes within the world of underground music. Such history affords them elder statesmen status at this point, and the strength more

Widespread Panic has been playing its swampy jam-rock since the mid-’80s, when there was no organized jam scene for them to lean on. The emergence of jam in the late-’90s as its own genre—,Today in Milwaukee more

These days indie-rockers fly their country flag high, flaunting theirappreciation for traditional roots music. Back in the '90s, though,country wasn't nearly as fashionable, at least outside of alt-countrycircles (and even now it's easy to forg.. more

