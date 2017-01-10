Slowcore
Haunter Keep the Spirit of Slowcore Alive on ‘Worm’
The Milwaukee quartet Haunter put a fresh spin on slowcore on their hooky, guitar-minded new album “Worm.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
