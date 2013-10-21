RSS

bay view ghostbusters thumb.jpg.jpe

Bay View usually does Halloween right, but this year in a particular a few residents have gone all-out, turning their homes into gigantic, massively imaginative dioramas. Here are three houses that are stopping traffic and turning heads this year... more

Oct 21, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more

Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

 In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more

Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

eric and magill.jpg.jpe

Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more

Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage9639.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9547.jpe

blogimage9481.jpe

blogimage9443.jpe

