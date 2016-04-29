Small Business
Entrepreneur, Investor and Former ‘Shark Tank’ Executive Rodney Sampson Gives Advice to Small Business Owners
For many, RodneySampson is one of the most well respected entrepreneurs in the country. Withdecades of experience running, investing in and advising companies like Digit,Sandbox and Southern Culture Foods, he was an ideal choice to speak.. more
Apr 29, 2016 8:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Small Business Week Brings the Community Together
Milwaukee’s small business community is an ecosystem ofinterconnected business owners, employees and customers. There is an understoodvalue in supporting a local business owned and operated by someone who’s a partof the community.Until recent.. more
Apr 29, 2016 2:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Vintage Furniture Finds a New Home in St. Francis
Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more
Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 3 Comments
Top Five Businesses to Support During Milwaukee Small Business Week
One of the best ways to give back to the Milwaukee community is by supporting its amazing small businesses. During Milwaukee Small Business Week (June 1-5), I invite you to get to know the small businesses in your area—meet the owners, ask them th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 6:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Understanding Obamacare: The Freedom to Start Your Own Business
Question: How does Obamacare give me more freedom to control my life?Answer: The new options provided by the Affordable Care Act will help Americans more
Oct 16, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Motion City Soundtrack w/ Say Anything, Saves the Day and Valencia
Some fortunate early tours with Blink-182 led the Minneapolis emo-pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack to collaborations with Mark Hoppus, who produced their second album, 2005’s Commit This to Memory , as well as their latest more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Roots of Northwestern Mutual
If you’ve ever had to provide someone with employment that includes job security, a competitive salary, health insurance and a retirement plan, you have to appreciate that Northwestern Mutual has been providing jobs—really good jobs, with p... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Felice Brothers/CANCELED
Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Racine Art Museum, Matt Eskuche Take In the Trash
One art space in the metro area that is often overlooked is the department store window gallery at the Racine Art Museum (441 Main St.). The windows from the original downtown retail space remained even after the building was renovated to c... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: The Health Insurance Boys Will Lie Again
Overthe next few months the health insurance industry is going to befinancing a major ad campaign to try to convince you that yoursmall-,Expresso more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments