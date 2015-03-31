RSS

Small Plate Dining

diningout_balzac_bydanielledahl.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danielle Dahl

This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

dining.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more

Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Dining Preview

distil.jpg.jpe

Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES