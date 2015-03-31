RSS
Small Plate Dining
Balzac Turns 10
This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Adventures in Small Plate Dining
Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
