Small Plate
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Charming Balzac Returns to Its Roots
In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
España Tapas House's True Spanish Food
Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview