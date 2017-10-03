Small Plates
Vagabond’s Pleasing Mix of Tacos, Small Plates and Americana Pop
The menu at Vagabond, which features an A-Side of taco listings and a B-Side of assorted small plates and shareables, is chock full of fusion delights. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:13 PM Brian Boyle Dining Out
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Inspired Dining at Delafield’s I.d.
I.d. is located in the beautiful Delafield Hotel. The restaurant has an artsy SoHo feel and Chef Jonna Froelich, who was the executive chef at the former occupant of the space, Andrew’s, brings a creative spin to the food and plating. The m... more
Nov 29, 2016 1:29 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Shorewood Hosts Small Plates Week
Givinglocal establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents andcreativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewoodpresents Small Plates Week this month.FromApril 22-27, customers are invited to visit .. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
La Merenda
Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more
Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Clutch Takes Tapas to Next Gear
Tapas, anyone? Over the past year, the biggest trend among local restaurants is tapas—not necessarily the Spanish classics, but instead an international spectrum of small plates. The latest entrant into this field is Clutch, which opened re... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Von Trier's New Menu Is a Natural
When Karl Lotharius remodeled an ordinary corner tavern and endowed it with Germanic charm in the late 1970s, Von Trier was born. The bar immediately had a unique sense of atmosphere, with its murals of German scenes, stained-glass windows.... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles
Thirty years later, London Calling ’s memorable declaration about phony Beatlemania is still being proven wrong. In ways even The Clash couldn’t have imagined, The Beatles brand is endless stamped on every form of memorabilia more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee