Small Shops United
Local First Milwaukee's 'Buy Local Gift Fair'
Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.The event, held for the first timeat the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton .. more
Nov 28, 2014 10:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Small is Beautiful
Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more
Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Red Knife Lottery w/ Death Dream and Centipedes
On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee