Humor and Heart in Boulevard's 'Small Things'
Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
