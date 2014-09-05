RSS

Smashing Pumpkins

butch-vig-yellow-phone.jpg.jpe

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

10511344_10153045236291777_2297843316997941498_n.jpg.jpe

When Timothy Showalter decided to title his latest Strand of Oaks album HEAL, he didn’t type it in all caps as a gimmick. That title is a mission statement, a command to strip away all artificiality from one’s life and to reveal one’s true ... more

Aug 12, 2014 5:50 PM Music Feature

charlie estates.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more

May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Music Feature

screamingfemales.jpg.jpe

In another era, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster might have been a glam-rock icon. Between her sneered vibrato and her ceaseless guitar riffs, she would have been more

Jan 22, 2014 3:16 AM Music Feature

blogimage8594.jpe

After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more

Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

blogimage8431.jpe

Some more sad news for the area music scene: A missing swimmer who presumably drowned after disappearing in Racine on Saturday has been identified as The Frog\'s Dennis Flemion. He was 57, the <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/diver.. more

Jul 10, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage16394.jpe

If you only know one thing about the reunited Smashing Pumpkins... more

Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5374.jpe

It's been three years since Billy Corgan and his not-actually-reunited Smashing Pumpkins released Zeitgeist, a viciously heavy reunion record, all medicine and no sugar. If that record soured the public on the idea of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion f.. more

May 24, 2010 3:11 PM On Music

blogimage10642.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A packedroom at the Washington Park Senior Center gave all 19 Milwaukee Countysupervisor Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage8431.jpe

It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by history—yes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched television—or, more accurate more

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5374.jpe

St. Louis’ Ludo have worked their way up from Warped Tour B-listers to modern-rock radio B-listers, thanks to an expensive major-label debut crafted with Maroon 5 producer Matt Wallace. Wallace polish,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage833.jpe

Mar 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage680.jpe

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – “Real Emotional Trash” Casual Pavement fans needn’t leave the light on anymore. Malkmus’ newest album is so far removed from the succinct, messy pop of Pavement that there’s reason to doubt the Malkmus of yo.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage833.jpe

With Wisconsin’s high-profile primary now less than a week away, expect to see polit Pierrot le fou ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

I’m responding to this quote from EarthTalk: “The remaining Republicans (Rudy Shepherd Express ,Letters more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES